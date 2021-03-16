School Attack: Three Teachers Abducted, No Pupil Missing – Kaduna Govt

Kaduna Government has announced that two pupils initially declared missing following an attack an UBE primary school in Rama, Birnin-Gwari LGA of the state, have been found.

Recall that it was reported that gunmen invaded the school in the early hours of Monday, after which some teachers and pupils were declared missing.

According to the State Government, three teachers — Rabiu Salisu, Umar Hassan, and Bala Adamu — were abducted from the school.

Also Read: BREAKING: Bandits Attack Primary School In Kaduna, Kidnap Pupils

Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan made this known during a press briefing on Monday.

He added that two pupils who were missing after the attack have been found after a headcount.