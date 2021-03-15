See What Wizkid’s Babymama, Jada Pollock Said About Him After He Won His First Grammy Award

The world celebrated greatness last night when afrobeat genius, Wizkid picked up an award at the Grammys.

It was a historic night as Wizkid becomes the first Nigerian-based artist to win a Grammy in the history of the award scheme. He, together with Beyonce won ‘Best Music Video’ with the song ‘Brown Skin Girl’ off her Lion King Album.

He is now the most awarded African artist with 3 BET Awards, 4 MOBO Awards, 2 Soul Train Awards, 1 ASCAP Award, 3 Billboard Music Awards, 2 iHeart Radio Awards, 1 Echo Award, 1 NAACP Award, 1 Teen Choice Award, 1 MTV EMA.

He alao has 5 World Music Award nominations and 3 American Music Award nominations. Reacting to his big win last night, his baby mama cum manager, Jada Pollock took to Twitter to celebrate him.

. @wizkidayo Thank You for all you do! You’re artistry is touching so many! StarBoy 2 da world“

