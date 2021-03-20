Shehu Sani Calls On Buhari, Osinbajo To Lead Fight Against Banditry

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to take the lead in the fight against banditry in the country.

In the past few months, Nigeria has continued to witness the activities of bandits across the country on a regular basis.

The insecurity occasioned by the activities of bandits has led to the proffering of different solutions.

In a post on his Twitter page, the former lawmaker from Kaduna challenged the President and his vice to also take the lead in the fight against bandits as they did when the took the first jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine.