BBNaija star, Erica Nlewedim, has told her fans to associate her with anyone at their own detriment.

Erica whose relationship with her fellow BBNaija star, Kiddwaya, has since packed up, said this on her Twitter on Friday today March 26.

”let me get this straight, it’s either I’m enemies with every guy or I’m romantically involved with all of them?

Ship me with anyone at your own detriment” she tweeted

