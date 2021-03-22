Singer Dencia Shades Linda Ikeji For Allegedly Bleaching Her Skin

Cameroonian-born singer, Dencia has thrown shades at popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji over bleaching of skin.

Taking to her Twitter page, the musician cum beauty entrepreneur goes down memory lane to when she was shamed by Ikeji for bleaching her skin.

The beauty entrepreneur then claimed that the mother of one is now the one using bleaching products.

“Can we talk about how I was dragged for years on Linda Ikeji’s blog for skin lightening 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ Man how roles have switched 🤣🤣Who is the bleacher now 🧐🤨 I’ll be sending a care package cuz it’s needed & cuz I like Linda“, she tweeted.