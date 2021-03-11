Singer Fireboy joins the list of Lagos landlords

Singer Fireboy has joined the list of celebrities who have become landlords in Lagos.

The Friday Feeling singer recently got his fans, followers, and colleagues gushing on Instagram when he shared a photo of his multimillion naira mansion.

In the photo, the singer was standing outside his new home that stood taller than he is.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Fireboy expressed gratitude to God, noting that he is beyond blessed.

Check out the photo below:

As expected, the singer’s fans, friends and colleagues took to his comment section to celebrate with him.

Read some comments below:

