Singer May D Suffers Burn Injuries As Fire Guts His House

Popular Nigerian singer, Akinmayokun Awodumila, alias May D has suffered burn injuries from a fire accident that occurred in his house and caused the building to go up in flames.

The ‘Ile Ijo’ crooner turned DMW signee took to his Instagram Story to appeal to fans and colleagues to say a word of prayer for him and always remember him in their prayers.

Read Also: ‘If You Don’t Have A Generous Heart, No Matter How Much You Have, You Can Never Give’ – Singer May D

The Afro-beats/Afro-pop singer also shared graphic images of his burnt body part while receiving treatments in the hospital.

“Hey guys, put me in your prayers, there was a fire in my house, and my leg got burnt“, he wrote.

See his post below: