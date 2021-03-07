Singer Ric Hassani Shares Hilarious Request From Female Fan

Nigerian RnB singer and songwriter, Ric Hassani has shared a hilarious request a fan sent to his DM regarding his popular song, ‘Thunder Fire You’.

The fan identified as Prudence Stephen wrote in the message that his friend did not like the chorus of the song.

The fan then asked the singer to alter the chorus to make the song pleasing to his friend.

He added that if the singer grants his request, then it would be a plus for him as he would have successfully gained a new fan in the friend.

Reacting to the message, the singer wrote that it’s the audacity of the request that nearly killed him.

See his post and the message below: