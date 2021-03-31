Social Media Makes People Feel Like They Haven’t Achieved Enough Yet – Rapper, Safaree

American rapper, Safaree Lloyd Samuels has highlighted the evils of social media in a new post sighted on his Instagram page.

According to the 39-year-old ex of popular rapper Nicki Minaj, social media makes young people think of suicide and sink into depression for not earning six figures and driving a 7 series at the young age of 22.

The World Star Hip Hop rapper also added that social media makes women feel like they haven’t achieved anything yet in life because they don’t own a Chanel bag while men are made to believe that a 9-5 job is slavery.

See his post below: