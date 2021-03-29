‘Soludo Most Qualified For Governor’ – Anambra SSG

Former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Professor Charles Soludo has been described as the most qualified candidate for the governorship seat by the Secretary to Anambra State Government (SSG) Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu.

He made this remark while speaking at the weekend at an awareness meeting of supporters of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) at Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government.

He expressed that the former CBN boss had proved his ability in fields of human endeavours.

Chukwulobelu, thereby, called on members of the party to support Soludo’s governorship aspiration to sustain Governor Willie Obiano’s agenda.

“Soludo as the chairman of Vision 2050 developmental agenda of the state is charting a new cause for economic and social growth of Anambra State in the next 30 years,” he said.