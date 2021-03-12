Some Nigerians Rejoice When Things Go Wrong: Adesina

Femi Adesina, Senior Special Adviser to the President has accused some Nigerians of wanting war, saying they only rejoice when things go wrong.

He, however, stated that Nigeria will remain integrated despite the challenges confronting the nation and those inciting war for their alleged sectional agenda.

He made this assertion in this week’s edition of ‘Fridays With Adesina’ titled War and Rumours of War.”

“Do you know that some Nigerians actually gloat when things go wrong in the country? They rejoice at wanton killings, massive insecurity, prostrate economy, decrepit inter-ethnic relationships, and the like.

“They want things to fall apart in the ‘zoo.’ But Nigeria will survive.

“The singer, Veno Marioghae, said it long ago. Nigeria is like the testicles of a ram. It may sway from side to side as the ram runs, but it will never fall off,” Adesina said.

Adesina urged those instigating war to consider the interest of the entire country and wish the country well instead of conceiving sectional agenda.