Sooner Than Later I’ll Bring Home An Oscar – Alex Ekubo Says As He Taps In The Blessing Of Wizkid And Burna Boy

Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo has disclosed that sooner than later he will win an Oscar for Nigeria as he taps into the blessing of Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Alex Ekubo congratulating Burna Boy and Wizkid on their Grammys award tapped into their blessing saying he will also win an Oscar for Nigeria.

He also took the opportunity to appreciate his predecessors who paved way for him and other actors and actresses for doing a good job ahead of them.

Adding that they need to prove to the world that there’s more to Nigerians than meet the eye as they work hard to put the country out there.