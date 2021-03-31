Stay Away From Water – Kemi Olunloyo Warns Davido After Breaking His Promise To Chioma

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo has warned Davido to stay away from water this Easter after breaking his promise to Chioma.

Kemi Olunloyo reacting to the Davido and Mya Yafai saga warned Davido not to go near any water this Easter to save his own life.

According to Kemi Olunloyo’s post, Davido’s phrase ‘make water carry me go’ in one of his songs might come to pass because of what he did to Chioma.

She then warned him to stay out of the water so that doesn’t come to pass even though he has broken the promise he made to his fiancee Chioma.

