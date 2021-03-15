Stefflon Don Congratulates Burna Boy On His Grammy Win

British singer-songwriter and rapper, Stefflon Don, has congratulated her boyfriend, Burna Boy on his recent Grammy win.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the singer copped his first ever Grammy award for his album, ‘Twice As Tall’ in the category of Best Global Music Album.

The ‘Odogwu’ crooner has, since the announcement of his win, been hailed by his colleagues and fans for finally getting the highly-coveted award.

In excitement, the ‘Can’t Let You Go’ singer took to her Twitter page to congratulate her longtime partner despite her absence at the ceremony.

“Can not stop smillingggggg !!!!!!!!!! GIANT!!!!!!!!! More than Deserved!!!! 🏆 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆“, she tweeted.

See her tweet below: