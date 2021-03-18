“Stop Comparing My Daughter With My Colleagues’ Children” – Actress Biodun Okeowo

Nigerian actress, Biodun Okeowo, has said that she does not appreciate her daughter being compared with her colleagues’ daughters.

The Yoruba movie star and brand influencer made this known on her Instagram page as a reply to a fan who praised her for making her teen daughter not wear clothes that expose parts of the body.

According to the actress, good home training has nothing to do with her daughter wearing clothes that do not expose parts of the body. On the contrary, it is the mind that matters and relationship with God.

The beauty entrepreneur strongly expressed that she does not appreciate her colleagues’ children being discussed in a derogatory manner.

See the exchange below: