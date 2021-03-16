Stop Insulting Ghanaian Artists Because Nigerians Won Grammys – Shatta Wale

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Shatta Wale has lashed at his countrypeople for insulting Ghanaian artists following the recent Grammy win of Nigerian superstar singers, Burna Boy and Wizkid.

The ‘Already’ crooner took to his Twitter page to express his dissatisfaction with the snide remarks and comments being made about Ghanaian musicians for not getting a Grammy recognition.

In his words:

“Enough is enough of Ghanaians insulting Ghana artistes ..if you feel we don’t sing well go and stay in nigeria so they can sing for you .. at least that will buy you a dream house kwasiaaaaafuorrrr😂😂 especially entertainment programs 😂😂😂😂”

See his tweet below: