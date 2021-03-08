Stop Using Depression To Insult People – Erica Nlewedim

Popular reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim has advised fans to stop using depression as an insult to those suffering from the mental condition.

The self-proclaimed Star Girl took to her Twitter page to state that it is wrong to joke about people suffering from depression.

The Abia State-born beauty further raised awareness for the mental condition by saying that people who are suffering from the condition should be directed to get treatment and help.

“Stop joking about depression, stop using it as an insult to people. If you’re not sure someone is really depressed don’t say he/she is and if you are sure, help the person by pointing them in the right direction for treatment”, she tweeted.

