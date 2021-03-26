Super Eagles Arrive Benin Republic By Boat

The Super Eagles have arrived in Port Novo, Benin Republic for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against their neighbours.

Gernot Rohr’s men upon arrival in the city by boat had their mandatory COVID-19 tests.

“We have arrived in Porto Novo. We also had our mandatory Covid test done at the point of entry,” read a tweet on the team’s official handle. “We’ve settled in and lodged at the Golden Tulip Le Diplomat Hotel in Cotonou.”

We've settled in and lodged at the Golden Tulip Le Diplomat Hotel in Cotonou.

Nigeria is set to take on the Squirrels of Benin Republic in a Group L 2021 AFCON qualifier on Saturday in a match could seal qualification for the Eagles.