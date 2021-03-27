Super Eagles Secure AFCON Ticket Before Benin Match

Ahead of its match against Benin Republic, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with two games to spare.

Nigeria secured the spot after Sierra Leone were held to a goalless draw by Lesotho on Saturday afternoon.

The result leaves the Gernot Rohr’s boys with 8 points, 4 points ahead of third-placed Sierra Leone — with a game in hand.

The Eagles will battle the Squirrels by 5 pm on Saturday evening at the Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto Novo.

Nigeria will face Lesotho in Lagos on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.