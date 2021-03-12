Supreme Court Affirms 10-Year Conviction Of Ex-Plateau Governor, Dariye

Joshua Dariye

On Friday, the supreme court affirmed the conviction and 10-year jail term of former Plateau State Governor, Joshua Dariye.

Justice Helen Ogunwumiju read the decision of the apex court, which affirmed the conviction on the charges of criminal breach of trust which carries a 10-year jail term.

However, the supreme court struck out the charges which border on misappropriation of funds that carry a two-year jail term.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had charged Dariye to court in 2007, accusing him of diverting N1.126 billion from the Plateau government’s ecological fund.

