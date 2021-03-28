Tamar Braxton Says David Oyefeso Cheated On Her With His Assistant

Veteran American singer, Tamar Braxton has alleged that her ex, David Oyefeso cheated on her with his assistant.

The former Braxtons member took to her Twitter page to tweet that she prays to meet her ideal partner one day.

“One day… Imma meet him”

The tweet moved her follower, Jessica Fyre to take her down memory lane back to when she and Oyefeso were engaged.

Fyre noted that she really liked the Nigerian businessman, adding that he was a good man to Braxton and God may still work things out between the estranged couple.

Replying the tweet, Braxton wrote:

“He was cheating with his then assistant now cfo since 2019 Jessica.. God fixed it”

See the exchange below: