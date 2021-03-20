Temi Otedola Celebrates As She Clocks 25

Fashion blogger and rising actress, Temi Otedola has shared beautiful pictures of herself on her 25th birthday, Saturday, March 20th.

The Citation lead actress and philanthropist took to her social media pages to release the stunning pictures showing her dressed in a black gown with a diamond tiara carved in 25 places on her hair.

“cake for the birthday gurl !! 🖤”, she wrote.

The billionaire heiress’s boyfriend, popular singer Mr Eazi has also sent a lovely wish to the actress.

“Happy Birthday My Queen“, he wrote as a comment on her Instagram page.

The ‘Leg Over’ crooner also took to his Twitter page to share a video of his aircraft arriving Lagos to celebrate with her.

“World @TemiOtedola Day So we gotta catch some flights“, he wrote.

See her post and pictures below: