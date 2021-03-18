The Governor Is Insensitive’ — CAN Blames Kwara Govt For Hijab Crisis

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed that the Kwara State Government should be held responsible for the hijab controversy rocking the state.

This was contained in a statement by CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola on Wednesday.

The body expressed that the swift reopening of the schools is responsible for the resurgence of the religious crisis.

The body expressed that the state government failed to address the underlining issues before taking the decision, and asked the federal government to intervene into the matter.

According to the statement, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, should be held responsible if the matter degenerates.

Also Read: Hijab Controversy: Kwara Govt Finally Reopens Schools

“We learnt that the State Government has ordered the reopening of the closed schools without resolving the crisis,” CAN said.

“Consequently, churches and mission schools are being vandalised with impunity by the hoodlums banking on the state government’s support in the pretext of enforcing the policy.

”Some innocent Christians are being violently abused and attacked under the watch of the Governor who is playing ostrich. Because it was his pronouncement on the issue of hijab wearing in violation of the court directive on the matter to maintain status quo until the matter is finally resolved by the court that led to this trouble.

“If any damage is done to any church or anyone is injured on this matter, the Governor of Kwara State will be held responsible. It is disheartening and unfortunate that a government that was installed democratically will become insensitive to the plight and the yearning of the people.

”As if the governor was voted into the office primarily to protect his own religion. This is unfair, ungodly and reprehensible.

”There are public schools and schools that belong to some Islamic organisations where those who wanted to be wearing hijab can be attending without causing the ongoing needless crisis rocking the state.”