‘The Greatest Scam In Africa’ — Melaye Apologises For Supporting Buhari In 2015

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has expressed that the agenda of bringing President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015 is the “greatest scam in Africa.”

Melaye stated this on Friday when he featured on a Channels Television programme.

Speaking on the programme, Melaye apologised to Nigerians for supporting the “Buhari agenda” in 2015, adding that “once I was blind; now I can see.”

“To start with, I apologise to God almighty, who is the supreme leader of the universe, and to Nigerians for supporting Buhari,” he said.

“The Buhari agenda is the greatest scam that came out of Africa. The Buhari [for] president in 2015 is the greatest scam that came out of Africa.”

The PDP chieftain also he wondered why anyone would keep supporting the president, despite the recent happenings in the country.