“The Rightful owner of the #GRAMMYs award is Davido but the politics WizKid & Burna boy played is too much – Man says

Nigerian Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy, has become the topic of discussion on the streets of social media.

Amid the euphoria of Wizkid and Burna Boy bagging their first Grammy award, a fan has opposed the decision of the Grammy award organizers, as he presents Davido as the rightful owner of the Grammy award instead of Wizkid and Burna Boy.

The man identified with the Twitter Handle @I_AM_Adoration claimed that if all things were equal and things went the way it was supposed to be, Davido would have emerged as the winner of the Grammy award, but due to the politics that came into play, he was denied that.

He also pointed out some of Davido’s works that he claimed were used internationally, all of these he says attest to Davido’s dexterity in making music.

In his words:

“The Rightful owner of the #GRAMMYs award is @davido but the politics WizKid and Burna boy played is too much”

“Davido’s Assurance is a soundtrack in Coming 2 America. His song, Skelewu was a soundtrack in a Disney movie, Queen of Katwe. ‘If’ was a soundtrack in Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta. King David, The best”

