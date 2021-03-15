“They are not better than you” – Fan tells Patoranking as he congratulated Wizkid & Burna Boy after Grammy their win

A fan of Nigerian reggae and dancehall singer, Patoranking, took to his Twitter page and disclosed that he believes Wizkid and Burna Boy ain’t better than the Abule crooner.

Last night, Wizkid and Burna Boy made Nigeria proud by winning one award each at the 63rd Grammy Awards show. The Africa Giant won ‘Best Global Music Album’ with ‘Twice As Tall’ whilst Wizkid won ‘Best Music Video’ with ‘Brown Skin Girl’.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Patoranking congratulated his countrymen for representing the country on the international front and making them proud as well.

However, one of his fan identified with twitter handle @Ifaluyi disagreed with him for congratulating the above mentioned artists.

According to him, the ‘Alubarika’ hitmaker is by far better than them and ought to be awarded on such a platform. Also, he believes their win at the just-ended event has something to do with them being Yoruba.

The fan wrote;

Not that dey are better than you , the yoruba unfair advantage, keep doing everyone proud we know you are the best , Nigeria is one my ass

Exchange below:

