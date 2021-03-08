Those Unhappy With Me Now Will Sing My Praises After 2023 –Kukah

Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has expressed that those unhappy with him due to his positions on governmental issues will sing his praises after the 2023 presidential elections.

The cleric stated this on Sunday during a virtual interview with academic and historian, Professor Toyin Falola.

Speaking during the interview, Kukah challenged religious leaders not to grovel before politicians.

He also urged religious leaders to resist the political class from contaminating their faith.

Also Read: APC Wins Jigawa By-Election

Kukah also worried that religion has become a hostage to the political forces, adding that faith without reason breeds religious extremism and a situation where people kill in the name of God.

“There are lots of people who are unhappy with me today but I can tell you after 2023, the same people who are unhappy with me today will be the ones who will be singing my praises.

“The same people who are singing my praises today, if they come to power, they will be the ones who will cast me out,” he said.