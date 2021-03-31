Timi Dakolo Celebrates 9th Wedding Anniversary

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has taken to his Instagram page to acknowledge his 9th wedding anniversary with his wife, Busola Dakolo.

Sharing pictures of both of them together, the ‘Iyawo Mi’ crooner wrote that the celebrity photographer owes him gratitude everyday because he is a great husband.

In his words:

“Happy Anniversary to me and the girl Wey.. Be thanking me everyday o.. For being a great guy.”

“Ever faithful God! Awesome God! The Light that never goes dim The Light on our path The fire that goes before us The Love that binds us together The peace that passes all human understanding Thank you Father🙏. Happy anniversary to us. @timidakolo”, Busola wrote on her page.

See posts below: