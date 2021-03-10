To Defeat Bandits, Wage War Against Them Simultaneously: Masari Tells Military

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has called on the Nigerian military to wage simultaneous fight against bandits in the north-west and north-central.

Masari made the call when he received the service chiefs led by Lucky Irabor, chief of defense staff, at the government house, Katsina, on Tuesday.

The governor expressed that the bandits tend to relocate after they may have been flushed out of a state.

“Unless and until these criminals are simultaneously fought, no meaningful result will be achieved,” he said.

“You will always find out that if you overpower them in one area, they move to another.

“It is the same people that move to Zamfara and Niger states to continue with their criminalities.”

The governor pledged to support the military in their operations in the state.