Tonto Dikeh shows off her new ‘best friend’, after alleged fall out with Bobrisky

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has finally shown off her new best friend after fall out with former bestie, Bobrisky.

The mother of one in a recent post shared on her Instagram page unveiled her new best fried as Hon Kevin Olu, a popular Nigerian politician.

Tonto who shared adorable photos with Kevin eulogised him as she spoke about the importance of best friends.

“Best friends are the people you can do anything and nothing with and still have the best memories. My Gee Honorable chief”. She wrote.

See her post below: