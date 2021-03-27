Toyin Abraham and crew narrowly escape death (Details)

Actress Toyin Abraham and some of her colleagues on a movie set narrowly escaped death today.

Although the actress and mum of one is yet to give full details on what happened, she wrote thus on Instagram moments ago “What happened to me and my crew today, in the history of my film career, I have never seen!! I thank you ALMGHTY GOD FOR OUR LIVES!”

Her colleagues in the movie industry, from Kunle Afod to Mo Bimpe and more have responded with thanksgiving prayers.

The incident happened while on the set of ‘The Ghost and The Tout too’ a sequel to Toyin Abraham’s previous movie, ‘The Ghost and the tout’. The upcoming movie stars Patience Ozokwor, Mercy Johnson and several others.

The movie director, Ama Psalmist guhed about the ongoing project thus:

“Proud and excited to announce that I’m directing the sequel to the blockbuster #TheGhostAndTheToutToo

I have the rare opportunity to be working with the World Best @toyin_abraham on this world class film and I’ve learnt so much from her, her work ethic and her huge heart for people! Thank you Ma for the honour.”

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria