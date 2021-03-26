Toyin Abraham Influenced Me To Kneel When Greeting My Husband – Mercy Johnson Okojie

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has revealed that she was taught to kneel for her husband by her colleague, Toyin Abraham.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shared a video clip showing the moment her husband, Prince Okojie visited their movie set and she and Abraham ran to greet him.

Abraham immediately saluted Prince Okojie by kneeling and forced Johnson to do the same.

In the caption, Johnson also revealed that Abraham also kneels to greet her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

“@toyin_abraham🥰, is a great influence on me oooo, she makes me laff 24/7 plus says “Mercy, i kneel to greet @kolawoleajeyemi (Sir)., so we kneel together ni yen loni oooo…one of the most down to earth babe i have met plus she is never afraid to be herself……..TBT when my paddy and bestie @princeodiokojie dropped by our set….@officialosas”, she wrote.

See her post below:

