Toyin Lawani Slams Critics; Releases Racy Photo Of Herself In Hijab

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Toyin Lawani Slams Critics; Releases Racy Photo Of Herself In Hijab

Popular celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has clapped back at critics who dragged her for wearing a racy nun outfit to the movie premiere of “The Prophetess”.

The fashion designer took things a step further by releasing a photo of herself in a Muslim outfit which is closely similar to the nun outfit she was criticized for.

Read AlsoToyin Lawani Reacts After Being Dragged Over Her Choice Of Man

Ah why are you shouting that I can’t dress like this in a Muslim way I have and will do another baddass one and make sure it’s extremely revealing again for you tomorrow so you know im not here for your rants , the more you rant the more i do to upset you ,People need to realize one thing about Tiannah , she’s an Artist and will do a lot of artistic things that won’t pls the world from time to Time , not here to please you , no one pays my bills so you don’t count at all I’m sure a lot of you don’t even know I’m Muyinat”, she wrote.

See her post and the outfit below:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here