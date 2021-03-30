Toyin Lawani Slams Critics; Releases Racy Photo Of Herself In Hijab

Popular celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has clapped back at critics who dragged her for wearing a racy nun outfit to the movie premiere of “The Prophetess”.

The fashion designer took things a step further by releasing a photo of herself in a Muslim outfit which is closely similar to the nun outfit she was criticized for.

“Ah why are you shouting that I can’t dress like this in a Muslim way I have and will do another baddass one and make sure it’s extremely revealing again for you tomorrow so you know im not here for your rants , the more you rant the more i do to upset you ,People need to realize one thing about Tiannah , she’s an Artist and will do a lot of artistic things that won’t pls the world from time to Time , not here to please you , no one pays my bills so you don’t count at all I’m sure a lot of you don’t even know I’m Muyinat”, she wrote.

See her post and the outfit below: