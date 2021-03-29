Toyin Lawani’s Racy Nun Outfit Sparks Outrage

Toyin Lawani‘s nun outfits to the movie premiere of “The Prophetess” has sparked outrage from Christian faithfuls.

The fashion entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share the racy photos on Sunday, March 28th, which is the same date of the premiere party of the movie featuring Toyin Abraham as the lead actress.

The photos and style of the clothing was deemed disrespectful to the Christian faith and some of her followers wasted no time in berating her, adding that she would not dare try such with the Muslim Hijab.

Read Also: Toyin Lawani Engaged To Her Personal Photographer

The celebrity stylist was prepared for the outrage in her comments section as she tackled some of the comments with her own replies.

See the photos and comments below: