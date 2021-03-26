‘Toyin Taught Me To Always Kneel Down To Greet My Husband’ – Mercy Johnson Reveals

Delectable Nollywood thespian, Mercy Johnson has showered accolades on her colleague, Toyin Abraham as she shares how Toyin has been positively impacted her life.

In a recent post she made on her Instagram page, Mercy Johnson revealed that Toyin taught her to kneel down for her husband to greet her as that is how she does to her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

The mother of one made this known when she shared a video of herself going down on her knees to greet her husband, Prince Okojire who paid her a surprise visit on a movie set.

In her words;

“@toyin_abraham is a great influence on me oooo, she makes me laff 24/7 plus says “Mercy, I kneel to greet @kolawoleajeyemi (Sir)., so we kneel together ni yen Loni oooo…one of the most down to earth babe I have met plus she is never afraid to be herself……..

TBT when my paddy and bestie @princeodiokojie dropped by our set”