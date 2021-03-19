Traffic warden praised for controlling traffic under the rain in Kwara

A Nigerian Traffic warden is currently the talk of social media and has been praised by social media users for controlling traffic despite the rain in Ilorin, Kwara state’s capital.

In a viral video shared on social media, the female warden was seen in the rain controlling the traffic.

She should better get out of their. Nigeria no send am. — Emeka Anyanwu (@Mekwe1) March 18, 2021

Reacting to the video, some Nigerians appreciated and applauded the officer while others told her not to sacrifice her wellbeing for the service of the country.

See some of the social media reactions below;