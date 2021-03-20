Tunde Ednut stylishly confirms rumors that Chioma has refused to allow Davido see his son Ifeanyi

Controversial Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut has confirmed the rumors revealed by blogger Cutie Julls that Chioma has refused to allow Davido to see Ifeanyi.

It would be recalled that Cutie Julls disclosed some weeks ago after Davido was hit by a scandal that he was dating an American model Mya Yafai.

According to Cutie, Chioma moved from the house of Davido and has denied access to see his son Ifeanyi since last year September.

