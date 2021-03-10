Umahi To Ebonyi Youths: Remove Your Minds From Politics, Succeed First

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has urged youths of the state to be successful first before considering indulging in politics.

The governor gave this directive on Wednesday during an Ebonyi State #EndSARS Summit hosted by the state government in Abakaliki.

Umahi said, “Remove your minds from politics and succeed first. Those who are manipulating politics are the wealthy men and women.

“That man that made every one of us be a councillor, go and find out his situation. Has he made any progress? The answer is no.

“I hear government should provide jobs. Let us even say jobs are provided, N30, 000 minimum wages. In one year, it is N360, 000. What are you doing with that?”