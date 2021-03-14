Man blasts Elites For Buying Erica A House In Lekki While They Live In Oworonsonki

A Nigerian man has rebuke fans of Erica for buying her a house in Lekki while they live in Oworonsonki which is nowhere near Lekki.
Yesterday Elites went extreme with their birthday gift to Erica and even got her a house at Lekki among other unthinkable gifts.
A man reacting to that rebuked the fans of Erica who came together to get her that gift asking whether they are mad to buy Erica a house.
The possibility of some of these Elites living in a rental house where are even choked is very high but went to the extreme to show love to their queen Erica by gifting her a house in Lekki and some netizens think these Elites are mad for doing that.
screenshot below;
