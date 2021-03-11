Using Ibori Loot For Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Abuja-Kano Rail Line Unjust – Sagay

Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has expressed that using the loot recovered from former Delta State Governor, James Ibori for Federal Government projects is unjust.

He advised the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to use the loot to fund projects in Delta State.

Sagay stated this during an interview with The PUNCH on Wednesday.

He expressed that using the latest £4.2m (N2.2bn) tranche of the Ibori loot to fund the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Abuja-Kano railway, would be unjust since such projects would have no direct impact on the lives of the people of Delta.

He argued that since the funds emanated from the Delta State treasury, it would only be proper for the money to be used for the development of the state.