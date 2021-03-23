Vee Reacts As Fan Writes Actor Kunle Afolayan To Consider Her For A Movie Role

A fan of BBNaija housemate, Vee recently took to social media to write to Nollywood actor and producer, Kunle Afolayan to consider the reality start for a role in a Yoruba movie.

The fan wrote, ”Good evening Sir @kunle Afolayan just in case you’re looking for a young lady who is a great artiste, actress, host, energetic, versatile, can speak yoruba/ British English fluently … please consider

@veeiye. She interprets roles perfectly! Thank you sir.”

Vee on seeing the tweet reacted by saying everything is a fact.

She added that ‘Apart from the Yoruba bit. E ma koba mi.’

Apart from the Yoruba bit. E ma koba mi 😩😂 — V££ 🔥 (@veeiye) March 22, 2021

Vee was among the finalist in the recent BBNaaija lockdown edition. As at the time of the report, Kunle Afolayan is yet to respond.

