“Verification is not an honour”- Kemi Olunloyo replies Erica for celebrating her twitter verification

Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo has lashed out at BBNaija star, Erica for making a lot of noise about her verification on Twitter.

Following her verification by Twitter, Erica took to the microblogging platform to express her satisfaction and delight in seeing the blue tick to her name.

Kemi Olunloyo lashed out at her for making a lot of noise about her verification as she told her point blank that verification is not a badge of honor.

She explained to her that she is not verified herself even though verified follows her on twitter.