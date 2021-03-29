Voter Apathy Not Good For Democracy: Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed concern over the participation of Nigerians in elections.

The former lawmaker from Kaduna expressed this worry over the reports that the recently held Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency bye election recorded only 3.29% turnout.

The bye-election in the constituency followed the death of the representative, Prestige Ossy, on February 9 in Germany.

Reacting to this development, Sani expressed that voter apathy is not good for democracy.

He wrote: “Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency Bye election;Inec official Percentage turnout 3.29%? Voter apathy is not good for democracy.”