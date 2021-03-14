Wathoni Accuses Erica’s Fans Of Harassment In Her DMs

BBNaija star, Wathoni Anyasi, has shared multiple screenshots to prove that she has been harassed by Erica’s fanbase, The Elites.

The mother of one took to Twitter to share the screenshots on Saturday, March 13th, which is also Erica’s birthday.

Annoyed by the harassments, the reality TV star tweets that the Elites and Ozo’s fans known as The Superions should allow people breathe.

“Naaaaaah there is no winning with you guys and oh I can totally relate with Vee. Like allow people breath please!!!”

She added:

“The constant tweets about me being bitter is nothing new!”

See her post below: