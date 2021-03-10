We’ll Deal With Those Who Don’t Want Us To Have Peace: Lucky Irabor

Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor has assured Nigerians of the commitment of the new service chiefs to deal decisively with bandits and other criminals terrorising the country.

He gave this assurance on Tuesday when he led the service chiefs on a courtesy visit to Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle.

Irabor stated that Nigerians will no longer have anything to fear in terms of security.

“We are aware of the expectations of Nigerians and we are here to deal with the bad people; it is time that we go back to the good times where people live happily and secured,” he said.

“We will use all our powers to deal with those who do not want us to live in peace.”