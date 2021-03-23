What Nigeria Is Doing To Avoid Third Wave Of COVID-19: Minister

Minsiter of Health, Osagie Ehanire has revealed some of the measures it is taking to ensure Nigeria does not slip into a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ehanire expressed that country will continue to sustain its testing rate to identify, isolate, and treat positive cases.

Ehanire made this known on Monday in Abuja at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

He also noted that the government would continue to work towards better outcomes of cases by critically reviewing all the areas that would lead to the better management of infections while focusing on the evolving nature of the virus and the disease.

The Minister pointed out that the government has ensured continuous interface with the case managers at various isolation and treatment centres.

He added that the country has seen a reduction in the number of confirmed daily cases despite sustaining its testing rate.