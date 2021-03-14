What Wizkid posted after he received the 63rd Grammy Award for ‘Best Music Video’ for his appearance in ‘Brown Skin Girl’

Nigerian superstar, Wizkid has won ‘Best Music Video’ for his role on ‘Brown Skin Girl’ at the 63rd Grammy Award.

He won the award alongside Beyonce, who owns the song and featured artists, Saint Jhn and Blue Ivy. The award will also go to Jenn Nkiru who directed the video

The song was made for Beyonce’s album, Lion King: The Gift which featured other Nigerian artists.

Wizkid will the Gramophone for his role on the song and in its video.

The rules provide that the artists, producer and video director will get a statuette for this category. As of the time of this win, the video has over 31 million views on YouTube.

Wizkid while reacting to the news quickly took to his Instagram story to ‘post and delete’ a picture immediately after he was announced as a Grammy Award winner.

Wizkid shared two screenshots on his Instagram story showing that he was announced a Grammy Award winner.

One of the screenshots was a tweet from “ChartsData” showing his wins while the other screenshot was an artwork showing a congratulatory message.

