Why A Lot Of Women Are Still Single – Actress Anita Joseph

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph Olagunju seems to know the reason why a lot of young women are still single.

In a recent video made available on her Instagram page, the Anambra State-born movie star goes into details on the topic.

According to the actress and brand influencer, a lot of young women are single because they are busy searching for an “already-made” man instead of building from the scratch with a poor or average man.

The actress further slammed them for expecting luxury gifts from men when they cannot afford the said gifts themselves, adding that women who end up with rich men are just lucky.

