Why Delta Should Not Be Denied Ibori Loot – Falana

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Femi Falana has revealed the reason the loot recovered from Delta State Governor, James Ibori should be returned to Delta State and not the Federal Government.

Falana in a statement on Sunday alleged that the Federal Government earlier frustrated the trial of Ibori in the United Kingdom.

Falana alleged that the Nigerian Government through its Attorney-General of the Federation, Michael Aondoakaa, challenged the investigation of Ibori in the United Kingdom in 2009.

He expressed that a government that challenged the former governor’s investigation should not readily claim ownership of the funds recovered.

Falana in his communique noted that Aondoakaa had said the UK’s decision to probe Ibori was an insult to Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Falana further opined that the Delta State Government could not be denied the billions recovered from its former Governor, James Ibori, just because the state government once said Ibori never stole.