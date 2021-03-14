Why I Broke Up With My Ex-Boyfriend: Cossy Orjiakor

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

'I Will Forgive My Fiancé If He Apologizes And Does His Usual Frog Jump' - Actress Cossy Orjiakor

Controversial actress, Cossy Orjiakor, has opened up on why she left her ex, Abel Jurgen.

The heavily-endowed movie star shared with Saturday Beats that she had to end things with the German-born Nigerian because he refused to apologize with a frog-jump which is a norm in their relationship.

In her words:

we had a little misunderstanding and the rule was that if one party offended the other, the guilty person would do a frog jump. I also do it when I am wrong. However, he refused to do the punishment when he erred because his friends told him not to. But I have forgiven him.”

